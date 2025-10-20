22-year-old driver dies after train collides with car

CLEVELAND — A 22-year-old driver died after a train collided with their car over the weekend.
Around 6:02 a.m. Saturday, a Volkswagen SUV was stopped on a railway property west of Coit Road north of Kirby Ave in Cleveland, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.
The car was partially on the single track and partially on the gravel railway bed when it was struck by a train traveling eastbound, according to police.
The impact of the crash pushed the car east through the gravel railway bed and across Coit Road, WOIO-19 reported.
The 22-year-old driver was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
No other injuries were reported, WOIO-19 reported.
The crash remains under investigation.
