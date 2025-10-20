22-year-old driver dies after train collides with car

22-year-old driver dies after train collides with car FILE PHOTO. (Oleh Stefaniak/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WHIO Staff

CLEVELAND — A 22-year-old driver died after a train collided with their car over the weekend.

Around 6:02 a.m. Saturday, a Volkswagen SUV was stopped on a railway property west of Coit Road north of Kirby Ave in Cleveland, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

The car was partially on the single track and partially on the gravel railway bed when it was struck by a train traveling eastbound, according to police.

The impact of the crash pushed the car east through the gravel railway bed and across Coit Road, WOIO-19 reported.

The 22-year-old driver was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported, WOIO-19 reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

