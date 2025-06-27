22-year-old identified as victim killed at Speedway station near University of Dayton

Stewart St Shooting Dayton (WHIO Staff)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A 22-year-old man has been identified as the person shot and killed at Speedway gas station near the University of Dayton earlier this week.

Amadou Diallo died at Miami Valley Hospital after the shooting early Monday morning, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said in a media release Friday.

Diallo’s formal cause and manner of death have not been determined and are still under investigation by the coroner’s office.

Police and medics were called around 12:10 a.m. Monday to the Speedway near the intersection of East Stewart and Brown streets.

Medics took Diallo to the hospital where he died, Dayton Police Lt. Eric Sheldon previously told News Center 7.

The shooting is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit. It remains unknown if police have identified a suspect in the shooting.

Additional details were not available. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

