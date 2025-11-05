22-year-old local driver dies after car hits tree

CLINTON COUNTY — A local driver is dead after a car hit a tree on an area road early Wednesday.
State troopers from the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded at 2:25 a.m. to Center Road in Clinton County on reports of a crash, according to an OSHP spokesperson.
OSHP identified the driver as Benjamin Stearns, 22, of Centerville.
An initial investigation showed that Stearns was driving a 2017 Kia Forte eastbound on Center Road.
The car went off the side of the road and hit a tree before it came to a stop.
OSHP said that Stearns was not wearing a seat belt.
State troopers pronounced him dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.
The crash remains under investigation.
