22-year-old local driver dies after car hits tree

Ohio State Highway Patrol STAFF PHOTO
By WHIO Staff

CLINTON COUNTY — A local driver is dead after a car hit a tree on an area road early Wednesday.

State troopers from the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded at 2:25 a.m. to Center Road in Clinton County on reports of a crash, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

OSHP identified the driver as Benjamin Stearns, 22, of Centerville.

An initial investigation showed that Stearns was driving a 2017 Kia Forte eastbound on Center Road.

The car went off the side of the road and hit a tree before it came to a stop.

OSHP said that Stearns was not wearing a seat belt.

State troopers pronounced him dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.

The crash remains under investigation.

