22-year-old man critically hurt in local shooting

DAYTON — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on Dec. 19 around 6 p.m., Dayton police and medics were called to the first block of Warder Street for reports of a person shot.

When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon.

Officers began to treat the man, including applying a tourniquet.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating.

We will continue to follow this story.

