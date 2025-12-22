22-year-old man critically hurt in local shooting

DAYTON — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday.
As News Center 7 previously reported, on Dec. 19 around 6 p.m., Dayton police and medics were called to the first block of Warder Street for reports of a person shot.
When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon.
Officers began to treat the man, including applying a tourniquet.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating.
