22-year-old man found dead in Dayton alley

E 2nd Street homicide (Taylor Robertson/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in an alley Monday night.

As previously reported, Dayton Police officers heard several gunshots in the area of E. Second and N. Irwin streets around 8:40 p.m. on Monday.

Multiple people also called 911 to report hearing multiple gunshots.

In an update sent on Tuesday, Sergeant Jonathan Sopczak said a 22-year-old man was found dead in the 3000 block of E. Second Street.

The case is currently under investigation by detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

