22-year-old man killed in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD — A 22-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Springfield early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Delta Road on reports of a shooting around 3:10 a.m. The scene was near the Southern Village Shopping Center.

When they got to the scene, they found Jalesseazay Posey suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson for the Springfield Police Division.

Posey was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation.

News Center 7 asked police if anyone was in custody or if a person of interest had been identified. A spokesperson told us there were “no other details available at this time to share.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Springfield Police Division at (937) 324-7685. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through spdtip@springfieldohio.gov.

