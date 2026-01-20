22-year-old Ohio man dies in snowmobile crash

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. — A 22-year-old Ohio man died in a snowmobile crash in Michigan over the weekend.

Michigan State Police troopers responded to a crash around 10:30 p.m. Saturday ona travel near a highway in Shingleton Township, Alger County, Michigan, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

Troopers said the victim is a 22-year-old man from Garrettsville. His name has not been released.

The snowmobile crashed into a tree during a turn, WOIO-19 reported.

First responders attempted to save the man, but he died soon after the crash.

