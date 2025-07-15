22-year-old punched, stabbed by uncle, police say

DAYTON — A 22-year-old was hurt after being stabbed and punched early Tuesday.
As News Center 7 previously reported, just before 1 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of West Riverview Ave on reports of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they discovered a 22-year-old had been punched in the face and stabbed by his 42-year-old uncle, according to Sgt. Roberta Bailey with the Dayton Police Department.
The 22-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police did not say if the uncle was taken into custody.
