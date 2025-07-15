22-year-old punched, stabbed by uncle, police say

DAYTON — A 22-year-old was hurt after being stabbed and punched early Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, just before 1 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of West Riverview Ave on reports of a stabbing.

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers arrived, they discovered a 22-year-old had been punched in the face and stabbed by his 42-year-old uncle, according to Sgt. Roberta Bailey with the Dayton Police Department.

The 22-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say if the uncle was taken into custody.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group