22-year-old punched, stabbed by uncle, police say

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A 22-year-old was hurt after being stabbed and punched early Tuesday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, just before 1 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of West Riverview Ave on reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 22-year-old had been punched in the face and stabbed by his 42-year-old uncle, according to Sgt. Roberta Bailey with the Dayton Police Department.

The 22-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say if the uncle was taken into custody.

We will continue to follow this story.

