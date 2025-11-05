22-year-old woman killed in Jefferson Township crash identified

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old woman was killed, and 2 others were injured after a crash in Jefferson Township on Monday afternoon.

The 22-year-old was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as Tiyana Thornton.

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 3 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Derby Road and South Union Road in Jefferson Township on reports of a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that one vehicle was traveling eastbound while the other was traveling westbound when they collided near the unmarked center point of the roadway.

Thornton was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, and their passenger was taken to Dayton Children’s, both with minor injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

