22-year-old woman killed in Jefferson Township crash identified

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Cruiser FILE PHOTO
By WHIO Staff

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old woman was killed, and 2 others were injured after a crash in Jefferson Township on Monday afternoon.

The 22-year-old was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as Tiyana Thornton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 3 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Derby Road and South Union Road in Jefferson Township on reports of a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that one vehicle was traveling eastbound while the other was traveling westbound when they collided near the unmarked center point of the roadway.

Thornton was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, and their passenger was taken to Dayton Children’s, both with minor injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours during the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!