$22.5M worth of meth found hidden inside blackberry shipment

Gerardo Solorio-Alvarado (Hall County Sheriff's Office)
By WHIO Staff

GEORGIA — A man was arrested after $22.5 million worth of meth was found inside a blackberry shipment in Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The 300 kilos of crystal methamphetamine were seized as part of an ongoing investigation involving the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

TRENDING STORIES:

Just before 3 a.m. on Nov. 21, authorities and federal agents located a refrigerated box truck parked outside of a business on McEver Road, according to the HCSO.

Investigators believed the truck had illegal narcotics from Mexico that were transported to metro Atlanta for distribution.

A police K9 alerted to the vehicle and investigators obtained a search warrant.

“Investigators opened the back of the vehicle and located the packages of meth hidden in a shipment of blackberries,” the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the truck wasn’t on scene at the time; however, he was later arrested at his house.

The sheriff’s office identified the driver as Gerardo Solorio-Alvarado, 44, a Mexican national living in Gainesville.

Solorio-Alvarado was arrested on methamphetamine trafficking and is being held without bond.

This incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!