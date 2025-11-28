$22.5M worth of meth found hidden inside blackberry shipment

GEORGIA — A man was arrested after $22.5 million worth of meth was found inside a blackberry shipment in Georgia.

The 300 kilos of crystal methamphetamine were seized as part of an ongoing investigation involving the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Just before 3 a.m. on Nov. 21, authorities and federal agents located a refrigerated box truck parked outside of a business on McEver Road, according to the HCSO.

Investigators believed the truck had illegal narcotics from Mexico that were transported to metro Atlanta for distribution.

A police K9 alerted to the vehicle and investigators obtained a search warrant.

“Investigators opened the back of the vehicle and located the packages of meth hidden in a shipment of blackberries,” the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the truck wasn’t on scene at the time; however, he was later arrested at his house.

The sheriff’s office identified the driver as Gerardo Solorio-Alvarado, 44, a Mexican national living in Gainesville.

Solorio-Alvarado was arrested on methamphetamine trafficking and is being held without bond.

This incident remains under investigation.

