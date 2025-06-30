23-year-old killed in shooting at Springfield party; Police seeking community help in investigation

SPRINGFIELD — The man killed in a shooting at a Springfield party over the weekend has been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell will have the latest on the shooting tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Keantra Mays, 23, of Springfield, was identified as the victim by Springfield Police on Monday.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 previously reported that police responded to the 1000 block of Rose Street around 10:45 Saturday night on reports of a shooting.

Sergeant James Byron said that this was a large party. During the party, an altercation broke out, and multiple people fired shots.

Mays and four other men in their 20s were shot. The other four men were taken to local hospitals and are still being treated, according to police.

“It is a tragic situation for every single person involved in this case and our hearts go out to the families of the victims,” Police Chief Allison Elliot.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group