23-year-old man dies in shooting near Dayton apartment complex

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Evgen_Prozhyrko/Getty Images/STOCK (Evgen_Prozhyrko/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A man has died after a shooting near a Dayton apartment complex on Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, a shooting was reported at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Valerie Arms Drive shortly before 11:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon confirmed Thursday that officers found a 23-year-old man shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The shooting is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!