23-year-old men show up at hospital with gunshot wounds

DAYTON — Police are investigating after two 23-year-old men arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

The two males drove themselves to Miami Valley Hospital in a Dodge Charger, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with Dayton police.

The investigators found a handgun and marijuana visible inside the vehicle.

The victims did not provide any information regarding the location of the shooting.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are currently investigating this incident.

