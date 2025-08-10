23-year-old Ohio man dead after motorcycle crash

DELAWARE COUNTY — A 23-year-old Ohio man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to Panhandle Road just north of Hudson Road in Delaware County on reports of a crash, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

A motorcycle driven by 23-year-old Rocco Torio of Delaware, Ohio, was traveling north of Pandhandle road, according to the OSHP.

The motorcycle drove off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole support wire and a rock, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Torio was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group