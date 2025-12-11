24-year-old local man arrested on child porn charges

24-year-old local man arrested on child porn charges (BELLEFONTAINE POLCE DEPARTMENT)
By WHIO Staff

BELLEFONTAINE — A Bellefontaine man was arrested and charged with charges related to child pornography.

A complaint that was filed with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) led to an investigation that looked into the online activities of Ethan Gilmore, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

A search warrant was issued and served on Dec. 9 that led to multiple items of evidence being seized.

Gilmore, 24, was arrested and booked into the Logan County Jail.

He was charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles/pandering obscenity involving a minor, and creating and or publishing obscene material.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!