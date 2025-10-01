24-year-old motorcyclist killed in Auglaize County crash

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Auglaize County.

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. on US 33, just west of the Moulton Fort Amanda Road off-ramp, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

An initial investigation revealed that Riley Bradford, 24, of Celina, was driving a 2004 Yamaha XVS650 motorcycle westbound on US 33.

State troopers said Bradford failed to maintain assured clear distance and ran into the back of a 2023 Jeep Wrangler.

The impact caused the motorcycle to overturn.

Bradford, who was not wearing a helmet, died from his injuries at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

State troopers said alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

