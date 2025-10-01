24-year-old motorcyclist killed in Auglaize County crash

Police lights stock photo (zef art - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Auglaize County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. on US 33, just west of the Moulton Fort Amanda Road off-ramp, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

An initial investigation revealed that Riley Bradford, 24, of Celina, was driving a 2004 Yamaha XVS650 motorcycle westbound on US 33.

TRENDING STORIES:

State troopers said Bradford failed to maintain assured clear distance and ran into the back of a 2023 Jeep Wrangler.

The impact caused the motorcycle to overturn.

Bradford, who was not wearing a helmet, died from his injuries at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

State troopers said alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!