24-year-old seriously hurt after motorcycle crash on US-35

GREENE COUNTY — A man was seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash in Greene County Tuesday night.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash occurred on US-35 West at Trebein Road, near Xenia, before 10:40 p.m.

An investigation found that a 2010 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Low motorcycle was traveling northeast on Valley Road and failed to yield at a red light at US-35, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle hit a 2024 Kia Forte that was traveling northwest on US-35.

After hitting the Kia, the Harley-Davidson continued and overturned, hitting a bridge parapet.

The 24-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 16-year-old driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. His two passengers were not hurt.

