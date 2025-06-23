$242K Rolling Cash 5 Jackpot won in Ohio

By WHIO Staff

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — One person in Ohio won the Rolling Cash 5 jackpot in Sunday night’s drawing.

One person in Warrensville Heights won the $242,000 Rolling Cash 5 jackpot with five of five winning numbers.

The winning numbers were 1, 4, 16, 33, and 38.

The winning ticket was sold at the Convenience Food Mart at 4021 Warrensville Center Rd in Warrensville Heights, according to the Ohio Lottery.

Rolling Cash 5 drawings happen daily.

The next estimated jackpot is $100,000.

