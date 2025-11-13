25-year-old man accused of seriously injuring another man during bar fight in custody

CELINA — A 25-year-old man accused of seriously injuring another man during a bar fight in Celina is in custody.

Jeffrey Montague, 25, is facing a felony count of felonious assault after allegedly attacking a man inside Boots and Bourbon on South Main Street on Nov. 9, according to court records.

A Celina officer responded just before 2 a.m. to the bar and found a victim bleeding from the mouth.

The victim accused Montague of confronting him about speaking to law enforcement.

He then alleges that the suspect started punching him in the face and knocked him to the ground before continuing the attack, court records indicate.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital after suffering five facial fractures.

Celina Police say the bar’s security footage showed the victim falling to the ground and Montague punching him again before someone pulled him away.

Online jail records show that Montague is in the Mercer County Jail. Bail has been set at a combined $125,000.

No court appearance has been scheduled.

