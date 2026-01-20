25-year-old man accused of waving gun at traffic, acting like he was going to shoot at people

HILLIARD — A 25-year-old man was arrested in Hilliard after he was accused of waving a gun at traffic and acting like he was going to shoot at people over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Hilliard Division of Police received multiple reports about a man walking eastbound on Cemetery Road who was possibly on drugs, according to our news partner, WBNS.

Records state that the man was “waving a gun” and “pretending like he was going to shoot traffic.”

The 25-year-old, identified as Chase Osborne, was seen on video surveillance at the front of the Speedway gas station on Cemetery Road.

Osborne then walks to the back of the Speedway and enters the men’s restroom.

Officers were able to locate Osborne inside the gas station near the restroom.

An officer located a handgun in the men’s restroom that was covered up by paper towels in a trash can.

Osborne admitted to buying the gun from a local Ohio gun store the week before, according to records.

He also allegedly admitted that he was waving the gun around on Cemetery Road, that he was having a mental breakdown, and that he should not have been waving the gun.

Osborne was charged with tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability, and inducing panic.

