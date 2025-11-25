25-year-old man dies after motorcycle hits van in Ohio

CLERMONT COUNTY — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Ohio on Monday.

State troopers from the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded at 12:11 p.m. to a reported crash on State Route 125 in Clermont County, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

OSHP has identified the man as 20-year-old Brady Mentz.

An initial investigation showed that a 2019 Ford Transit was eastbound on State Route 125.

The Ford was trying to turn north onto Macedonia Road when it got hit by a 2025 Honda CBR500R that was traveling west on State Route 125. Mentz was driving the motorcycle.

Both vehicles went off the side of the road and came to a stop, OSHP said.

Mentz died at the scene. Medics transported the 70-year-old Ford driver, Sandra Burr, to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

