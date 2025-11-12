25-year-old man formally charged in connection to deadly Halloween stabbing

SPRINGFIELD — A man has been formally charged in connection with a deadly stabbing in Springfield.

Antonio Depriest, 25, was indicted by a Clark County Grand Jury on charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, and tampering with evidence, according to court documents.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Springfield police were called out to the 1500 block of Highland Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 31.

When officers got to the scene, they found 35-year-old Quintez Hubert suffering stab wounds in the living room.

He died from his injuries.

An investigation led police to Depriest, who was arrested during a SWAT standoff Saturday night.

During an interview, Depriest told police he was asleep on the couch inside the home when he was woken up to “an unwelcomed advance” and stabbed Hubert.

Depriest said that after Hubert fell to the ground, he placed his bloody clothing into a backpack that belonged to Hubert.

He then took the cell phones of the victim and the victim’s girlfriend, who was asleep upstairs, according to court documents.

Ring cameras captured Depriest leaving the home wearing Hubert’s jacket.

