25-year-old man seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Preble Co.

PREBLE COUNTY — A man suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Preble County on Sunday.
State troopers from the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded at 12:20 p.m. to Dillman Road near Kenworthy Road on reports of a crash in Somers Township, according to an OSHP spokesperson.
As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash involved one vehicle and CareFlight was called to the scene.
An initial investigation showed that Dakota Keeler, 25, drove a 2004 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 motorcycle southbound on Dillman Road.
The motorcycle went off the right side of the road, hit a tree stump, and overturned.
A medical helicopter transported Keeler to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, the OSHP spokesperson said.
The crash remains under investigation.
