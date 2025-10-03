26-year-old woman killed in crash after car overturns in Montgomery County

26-year-old woman killed in crash after car overturns in Montgomery County (Cox Media Group Ohio/archives)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old woman was killed in a crash after her car overturned in Montgomery County early Friday morning.

Around 2 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers responded to reports of a crash on State Route 725 near Linden Avenue in Miami Township.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan sedan, operated by 26-year-old Adrienne Landers of New Lebanon, was heading westbound on SR-725 when her vehicle went off the roadway and overturned.

Landers was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the OSHP.

Speed and failure to wear a seat belt are contributing factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

