27-year-old arrested after child porn investigation

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old was arrested in connection with a child porn investigation.

On June 20, deputies and detectives with teh Miami County Sheriff’s Office searched an address in the 6000 block of US-40.

Deputies seized cell phones and laptops.

Christian Roland, 27, was taken into custody, according to a media release.

Roland was indicted by a Miami County Grand Jury on 34 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, all felonies of the second degree.

He is in custody of the Miami County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

