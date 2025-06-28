27-year-old arrested after child porn investigation

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old was arrested in connection with a child porn investigation.
On June 20, deputies and detectives with teh Miami County Sheriff’s Office searched an address in the 6000 block of US-40.
Deputies seized cell phones and laptops.
Christian Roland, 27, was taken into custody, according to a media release.
Roland was indicted by a Miami County Grand Jury on 34 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, all felonies of the second degree.
He is in custody of the Miami County Jail on a $750,000 bond.
