27-year-old arrested after child porn investigation

Christian Roland
By WHIO Staff

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old was arrested in connection with a child porn investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On June 20, deputies and detectives with teh Miami County Sheriff’s Office searched an address in the 6000 block of US-40.

Deputies seized cell phones and laptops.

TRENDING STORIES:

Christian Roland, 27, was taken into custody, according to a media release.

Roland was indicted by a Miami County Grand Jury on 34 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, all felonies of the second degree.

He is in custody of the Miami County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!