27-year-old Ohio man’s remains found in cemetery, cause of death determined

TOLEDO — Partial remains of a 27-year-old man were found in a cemetery on Monday morning in Toledo.

The remains were located in Woodlawn Cemetery and match a set of partial remains that were found last week, belonging to 27-year-old Malicai Calder, according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office said that the remains were found in an “unauthorized burial site” at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Calder’s other remains were found in a vehicle last week.

The Coroner has said that all of Calder’s remains have been accounted for.

Calder’s cause of death was determined to be from “multiple sharp force injuries,” according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner said the time and date of death are still under investigation.

Calder was reported missing on Nov. 22 and was last seen on Nov. 15, according to police.

Ten days after Calder was last seen, Toledo Police Officers stopped his work vehicle on the 3000 block of Mulberry Street.

Inside the vehicle, officers allegedly found Martel Huggins, along with Calder’s dismembered remains.

Huggins was taken into custody and has been indicted for Calder’s death.

Huggins is facing charges on:

3 counts of aggravated murder

2 counts of murder

Aggravated robbery (first-degree felony)

Aggravated burglary (first-degree felony)

Felonious assault (second-degree felony)

Tampering with evidence (third-degree felony)

Gross abuse of a corpse (fifth-degree felony)

Court records show that Huggins was placed on two years’ probation in April after pleading no contest to charges of stalking, carrying a concealed weapon, and three additional charges last year.

Heather Boone, a former pastor who knew Calder from when he was at the Oaks Shelter as a teenager, said he was a hard worker, driven, generous, and kind.

With the help of scholarships and the church, Calder attended the University of Toledo and earned a master’s degree.

“It’s just sad because he’s our success story, and when we have young people coming into the shelter, even now, we always tell the story of Malicai,” said Boone.

Calder’s family said he lost his mother at a young age and was raised mostly by extended family, before going on his way.

His cousin Carolina Thomas said he was bright and young.

“Malicai was so bright, such a loved person who would truly do anything and give his last to help others. He recently graduated with his master’s. This is truly upsetting to our family,” she said.

©2025 Cox Media Group