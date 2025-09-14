27-year-old paramedic dies from head-on crash in Ohio

By WHIO Staff

ATHENS COUNTY — A woman was killed in a head-on crash in Ohio on Sunday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded to reports of a crash on State Route 682 in Athens County, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The woman has been identified as Monica Perani, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

Athens County EMS Chief Amber Pyle confirmed to WBNS that she was one of the department’s paramedics. She worked there for three years.

An initial investigation showed that Perani was driving a Nissan Sentra on State Route 682.

A Ram 1500 pick-up went left of center and hit the Nissan, WBNS said.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene. The pick-up truck driver was taken to the hospital.

The IAFF Local 5126 wrote on social media that she was returning home from work when the crash happened.

The crash remains under investigation.

