28-year-old drowning victim at local campground identified

LOGAN COUNTY — The 28-year-old who drowned at a Logan County campground over the weekend has been identified.

Cody Johnson, 28, of St. Paris, was identified by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, deputies responded to a frantic 911 call on Saturday regarding a man, Johnson, who had been out on a canoe in a pond at Adventure Trails campground, went into the water, and had not surfaced.

Johnson had been camping with his girlfriend and her daughter when he took the daughter out on a canoe, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman’s daughter “began to scream after the canoe began taking on water.”

The woman then got into a kayak and paddled out to their location to retrieve her daughter and return her to shore, but her boyfriend had gone underwater. He had not been wearing a life jacket, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman told deputies she thought he was underneath the overturned canoe. She swam back out to the canoe.

Two deputies arrived on the scene shortly before 1:30 p.m. After speaking with bystanders, they removed their duty gear, jumped into the water, swam 30-40 feet, and brought back the woman and another man who had swam out to try and rescue Johnson. They then tried diving under the water to find him, but were unsuccessful.

A dive team from Indian Joint Fire was called to the scene to help search for Johnson, but they were still unsuccessful after several hours. This led to divers, a boat, and sonar from the Columbus Division of Fire being requested.

With the help of the Columbus Division of Fire and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, crews were able to locate and recover Johnson’s body around 7:30 p.m.

