28-year-old man dies after being shot while loading groceries into vehicle

MAPLE HEIGHTS, OHIO — A man is dead after being shot while loading groceries into his vehicle in Ohio on Saturday.

Maple Heights Police identified the victim as Timothy Kappenhagen, 28.

He died from his injuries around 7 a.m. on Sunday, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Kappenhagen was loading his groceries into his vehicle when someone approached him at the Giant Eagle in Northern Ohio.

Officers told WOIO that there was a struggle, and the suspect shot Kappenhagen.

They said the suspect took his vehicle and left the scene. Police later found his vehicle.

Medics transported Kappenhagen to the hospital, where he died.

Giant Eagle sent a statement to WOIO:

“Our thoughts are with the victim of today’s violent act that took place in the parking lot of the Southgate Giant Eagle. We are working closely with law enforcement to assist in its investigation.”

No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

