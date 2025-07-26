28-year-old man drowns in pool at Ohio apartment complex

By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 28-year-old man is dead after he drowned in a pool at an Ohio apartment complex.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were dispatched to Eden of Eston, an apartment complex located on Chesford Road just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, on reports of a drowning, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

The preliminary investigation states that someone pulled the man out of the water, and medics started providing life-saving measures.

The man was taken to Mount Carmel St. Ann’s in critical condition and was later pronounced dead at 4:44 p.m., WBNS-10 TV reported.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 28-year-old Kendy Constantin. Police initially told WBNS-10 TV that the victim was a young boy.

The preliminary investigation states that officers do not suspect any foul play after reviewing camera footage of the incident.

