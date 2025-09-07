28-year-old man found after canoe overturns in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — A 28-year-old man was found after his canoe overturned in Logan County on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that the Logan County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Adventure Trails campground at the 3200 block of State Route 840 in Bellefontaine after a 28-year-old man who had been out on a canoe had gone into the water and had not surfaced.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office posted on social media that around 7:33 p.m., the man had been located.

Details on his current condition were not immediately available.

The man had been camping with his girlfriend and her daughter when he took the daughter out on a canoe, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman’s daughter “began to scream after the canoe began taking on water,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman then got into a kayak and paddled out to their location to retrieve her daughter and return her to shore, but her boyfriend had gone underwater.

The woman told deputies she thought he was underneath the overturned canoe. She swam back out to the canoe, but was later pulled from the water by responding crews.

The man was not wearing a life jacket when he went into the water.

News Center 7 is working to learn the current condition of the man, and will update this story when we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group