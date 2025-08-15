28-year-old man seriously injured after rollover crash in Darke County

28-year-old man seriously injured after rollover crash in Darke County Stock photo of ambulance lights. 28-year-old man seriously injured after rollover crash in Darke County (Piccell/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — A man suffered serious injuries after a rollover crash in Darke County early Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies and medics responded at 6:42 a.m. to a reported crash at Peters and Hillgrove Fort Recovery Roads, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A 28-year-old man, Santiago Jimenez, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

An initial investigation showed that a 2010 white Freightliner tractor-trailer was going westbound on Peters Road.

The semi driver, Michael Fisher, 76, failed to yield the right of way while crossing the intersection and traveled into the path of a 1994 blue Ford F150 pickup truck, the sheriff’s office said.

The pickup hit the semi and came to rest on its side in the ditch, while the semi came to a safe stop. Fisher was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!