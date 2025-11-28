29-year-old inmate dies at Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 29-year-old jail inmate.

Inmates in the Montgomery County Jail alerted a correctional officer around 4:30 a.m. on Friday that an inmate was experiencing a medical emergency, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 29-year-old inmate was found not breathing, and staff immediately started CPR and other life-saving measures. The inmate, who has not been identified at this time, could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the jail.

An investigation was immediately launched, and sheriff’s office detectives learned that another inmate in the same housing unit had prescription pain medication. While he was prescribed the medication, he was not allowed to have it in the housing unit.

The sheriff’s office said that the inmate had admitted to giving some of the medication to the inmate who had died.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office will work to determine the inmate’s cause of death.

Any potential charges connected to the inmate’s death will be discussed when the sheriff’s office reviews the case with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office after the coroner’s office completes its investigation and receives the toxicology results.

