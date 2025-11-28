29-year-old man dead after area neighborhood shooting

COLUMBUS — A 29-year-old man died on Thursday afternoon after a shooting in East Columbus.
Columbus Police officers responded to a call just after 2 p.m. to the 700 block of South Broadleigh Road, according to our news partner, WBNS.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers found 29-year-old Christopher Smith unresponsive with a gunshot wound.
Smith was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:47 p.m.
The investigation is still ongoing.
