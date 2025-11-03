29-year-old man hurt after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A 29-year-old man was hurt in a Dayton shooting on Sunday.
As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting was reported in the 4000 block of Kammer Avenue around 2:15 p.m.
When officers arrived they found a 29-year-old man shot.
He was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatning injury, according to Dayton police.
The victim did not tell police who shot him.
Further information was not immediately available.
We will continue to follow this story.
