29-year-old man hurt after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A 29-year-old man was hurt in a Dayton shooting on Sunday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting was reported in the 4000 block of Kammer Avenue around 2:15 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a 29-year-old man shot.

He was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatning injury, according to Dayton police.

The victim did not tell police who shot him.

Further information was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

