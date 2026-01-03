2nd child injured in Springfield house fire dies

SPRINGFIELD — A second child injured in a recent Springfield house fire has died.

The Springfield Fire Rescue Division confirmed that the child, a 5-year-old girl, died from the severe injuries she suffered in a fire on Dec. 15.

Her 8-year-old brother died from injuries sustained in the fire on Dec. 19.

“In an extraordinary act of compassion and selflessness during an unimaginable time of grief, the family has chosen to donate their daughter’s organs - just as they did with her brother - allowing other children and families to receive the gift of life,” the division said on Saturday.

News Center 7 previously reported that crews were called to Broadway Avenue on reports of a house fire around 11 a.m. on Dec. 15.

A mother was asleep in the living room with two of her children when the fire happened.

“She couldn’t figure out what was going on until she got her bearings to understand that it was a fire,’ Springfield Fire Chief Jacob King previously told News Center 7.

When she noticed flames, she put those kids on the front porch and started searching through the home to try and find her two other children.

“She was actively engaged in trying to save her children. But the growth and volume of fire that was in the home was just so much for her,” King said. “But she went harder than almost anyone I know to try and get them.

Fire crews showed up within minutes and rescued the two children and took them to a local hospital.

King previously said the home did not have working smoke detectors.

