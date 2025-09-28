2nd grader dies after ‘sudden illness’ in Ohio, school district says

NORTH RIDGEVILLE — An Ohio second-grade student died this weekend.

The North Ridgeville City Schools said that the student tragically passed away after a sudden illness, according to a message to families.

CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland reports that a crisis response team would be available at Liberty Elementary School in Northern Ohio for counseling and support on Monday.

The school district said it would not share the student’s name out of respect for the family.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the student’s family, and we will continue to support them in every way we can.

“We are deeply grateful for the strength, compassion, and care within our school district. In times like this, we are reminded of the importance of leaning on one another.”

