2nd grader dies after ‘sudden illness’ in Ohio, school district says

File photo. An empty classroom.
Classroom (Louis-Photo - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

NORTH RIDGEVILLE — An Ohio second-grade student died this weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The North Ridgeville City Schools said that the student tragically passed away after a sudden illness, according to a message to families.

CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland reports that a crisis response team would be available at Liberty Elementary School in Northern Ohio for counseling and support on Monday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The school district said it would not share the student’s name out of respect for the family.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the student’s family, and we will continue to support them in every way we can.

“We are deeply grateful for the strength, compassion, and care within our school district. In times like this, we are reminded of the importance of leaning on one another.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!