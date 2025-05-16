3 of 5 risk for severe storms with damaging winds, hail, tornadoes possible Friday

Severe storms likely Friday night Severe storms are more likely Friday night. All hazards are possible.
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — There is a potential for severe weather in the region on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 continues to track this system. They have the latest TIMING and IMPACTS today on News Center 7 at Noon and 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

It will be a dry, very warm, and muggy start today with highs reaching the mid-80s. The heat index will be near 90 degrees.

Futurecast for Friday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Birtley Ritz says the risk of severe storms will be after 5 p.m. Storms will develop west of the region Friday.

Weather Hazards for Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

“All severe weather threats are possible, including significant damaging winds in excess of 70 MPH, large hail, and the possibility of tornadoes.”

Enhanced Risk Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has indicated a 3/5, enhanced risk for severe weather.

Ritz says severe weather threats should be out of the region after 11 p.m.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!