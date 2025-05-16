3 of 5 risk for severe storms with damaging winds, hail, tornadoes possible Friday

Severe storms are more likely Friday night. All hazards are possible.

MIAMI VALLEY — There is a potential for severe weather in the region on Friday.

Storm Center 7 continues to track this system. They have the latest TIMING and IMPACTS today on News Center 7 at Noon and 5:00.

It will be a dry, very warm, and muggy start today with highs reaching the mid-80s. The heat index will be near 90 degrees.

Futurecast for Friday night Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Birtley Ritz says the risk of severe storms will be after 5 p.m. Storms will develop west of the region Friday.

Weather Hazards for Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

“All severe weather threats are possible, including significant damaging winds in excess of 70 MPH, large hail, and the possibility of tornadoes.”

Enhanced Risk Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has indicated a 3/5, enhanced risk for severe weather.

Ritz says severe weather threats should be out of the region after 11 p.m.

