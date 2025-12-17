3 accused of stealing over $1K of merchandise from Ulta

BEAVERCREEK — Three people are accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a local Ulta.

Beavercreek police said on Nov. 4, the three entered the Ulta Beauty at The Greene and selected and concealed merchandise before leaving.

The total value of the stolen merchandise was around $1,684.

Anyone who can identify the people pictured is asked to contact the police (937) 426-1225 ext. 233 or by email at oneillt@beavercreekohio.gov.

