3 arrested on drug charges during recent blitz operation in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Three people were arrested during a recent “violent crimes reduction blitz” in Montgomery County, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

The blitz is focused of identifiying a disrupting drug-related activity and violent crime before it escalates.

During the investigation, detectives saw the sale of fentanyl, crack-cocaine, and an additional unknown substance, according to the sheriff’s office.

Three people were arrested for trafficking in drugs; however, their identities were not immediately available.

Their charges will be presented to the prosecutor’s office for review when the investigation is complete.

“While some cases may begin on a smaller scale, these operations are critical in disrupting the distribution of dangerous drugs and reinforcing accountability,” the sheriff’s office said.

