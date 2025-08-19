3 arrested in string of mail thefts from local U.S. Postal box

SPRINGBORO — Three men were arrested in connection with a series of mail thefts in Springboro, according to a spokesperson with the Springboro Division of Police.

The mail was repeatedly stolen from a U.S. Post Office’s outdoor blue collection box on Pioneer Boulevard.

“These thefts appear to be connected to a larger check fraud operation spanning multiple states,” the spokesperson said.

Springboro detectives conducted several surveillance operations to identify and arrest those responsible, the spokesperson said.

A detective observed a theft in progress during one of the surveillance operations on Aug. 17.

Enaudi Jendiel Jiminex Cruz, 20, Yahir Nazario Reyes, 22, and Joshua Hernandez, 20, were arrested, according to the spokesperson.

The three men have been booked in the Warren County Jail on preliminary charges of tampering with evidence, theft of mail, and possessing criminal tools.

Authorities later determined that one of the suspects was “in the country illegally and had initially provided false identification,” the spokesperson added.

Springboro detectives worked with a U.S. Postal Inspector in this investigation.

“These arrests highlight the persistence and dedication of our detectives in bringing closure to several cases connected with this group,” the spokesperson said.

This incident remains under investigation.

