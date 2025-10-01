3 children, adult rescued from burning apartment building in Ohio

GEAUGA COUNTY — Three children were rescued from an apartment building that was on fire in Ohio on Monday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The fire occurred in the 17300 block of Kinsman Road in Geauga County around 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found multiple apartment units on fire.

Firefighters were able to rescue an adult and three kids from an apartment, WOIO-19 reported.

Medics checked out the children and adult on scene, but no serious injuries were reported.

The fire was under control within 25 minutes.

The cause of the flames remains under investigation, according to WOIO-19.

