3 college football players accused of attacking bouncer at bar

BOWLING GREEN, Wood County — Three football players at Bowling Green State University were arrested on Tuesday, according to WTOL-11 TV and WTVG-13 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sophomore Brennan Ridley, freshman Caleb Goodloe, and junior Leo Kemp were all arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault.

TRENDING STORIES:

WTVG-13 reported that Bowling Green police were called to a bar in the 300 block of E Wooster Street just before 2 a.m. on Sunday for an assault.

A bouncer was reportedly punched and put in a chokehold while trying to break up a fight between the football players and another group, according to WTVG-13.

Authorities arrested the three players after watching surveillance video.

Police told WTVG-13 that Kemp was seen putting the bouncer in a chokehold and the other two men were seen punching him.

Ridley and Kemp pleaded not guilty, while court records only show Goodloe’s attorney filed an initial appearance form, according to WTOL-11 TV.

Bowling Green State University’s online football roster shows Ridley is a wide receiver, Kemp is a fullback, and Goodloe is a wide receiver.

The university didn’t provide a statement to either university, citing FERPA policy.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group