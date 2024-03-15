3 confirmed dead after severe storms; NWS to survey damage today

People confirmed dead from Thursday night’s storms in Logan County, sheriff says Sheriff Dodds confirmed to News Center 7 that people died from Thursday night’s storms.

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service (NWS) will be out today surveying the damage from the severe storms that ripped through parts of the Miami Valley Thursday night.

The NWS said they’ll be surveying Auglaize, Darke, Mercer, Miami, and Logan counties on Thursday.

The NWS confirmed just after 11:40 a.m. that an EF-1 tornado was confirmed in western Mercer County.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three people died and multiple people were injured during Thursday night’s storms.

The Sheriff’s Office said storm damage was reported in the Santa Fe area and the storm continued east over Lakeview and Midway areas, causing heavy damage. It then continued east over Russell’s Point and Orchard Island.

In Auglaize County, our News Center 7 crew reported seeing significant damage to Glacier Hill Lakes Campground near Wapakoneta.

Our crews have also been in Miami and Darke counties, seeing the damage done by the storms.

We’ll continue to provide updates from the NWS on their surveys as we get them.

