3 dead, 1 hurt after fiery wrong-way crash on I-70 in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Three people are dead, and one person was hospitalized after a fiery wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 in Huber Heights early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 1:12 a.m. on I-70 eastbound near Brandt Pike, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Huber Heights Police had received several calls about a driver going westbound in the eastbound lanes on I-70 prior to the crash.

When police got on scene, they found two vehicles on fire and a third crashed near the median.

A fourth vehicle was found a mile east near the Brandt Pike exit.

I-70 East was promptly shut down and reopened around 12:20 p.m. Sunday.

Three people were pronounced dead on the scene, and one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, according to Police.

Police did not specify if any of those who died was the wrong-way driver or release the identities of those involved.

One 911 caller described what she saw when the wrong-way driver drove right past her.

“They were coming right at me,” the caller told dispatchers. “I watched them go from the ramp into the right-hand lane all the way to the left. And I don’t know if they hit the car head-on or not, but they definitely smacked them hard.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is helping handle the crash.

