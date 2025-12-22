3 dead, including 10-year-old, after multi-vehicle crash in Butler County

Three people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Butler County on Sunday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. in Hamilton at the intersection of Hooven Avenue and River Road, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

A driver was traveling southbound in a maroon SUV when they went past the double yellow center line into the northbound lane, passing three vehicles, according to a crash report.

When the driver went back into the southbound lane, they hit a curb.

When the driver overcorrected, they once again went left of center, hitting a red sedan traveling northbound head-on.

The driver of the red sedan went off the road, hitting a nearby garage and fence.

Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV continued to rotate, hitting a white truck head-on.

The crash report says three people, all of whom were inside the red sedan, were pronounced dead.

One of the people pronounced dead was a 10-year-old child.

The driver who traveled left of center, hitting their vehicle, was taken to UC West Chester with serious injuries.

The driver of the white truck was not injured.

