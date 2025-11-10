3 hospitalized after gas leak in Dayton home

3 hospitalized after gas leak in Dayton home Stock photo of ambulance lights. (Wsfurlan/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Three people were hospitalized after a gas leak in a Dayton home early Monday morning.

Around 4:53 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 150 block of North Gettysburg Ave on reports of a gas leak inside a structure.

Three people were taken to a local hospital as a result, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

