3 hospitalized after police chase in area city

COLUMBUS — Three people have been hospitalized after a crash that involved a stolen vehicle on Friday in Columbus.

The crash happened in the area of Sunbury and Stelzer roads just before noon, according to our news partner, WBNS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Three people, including the suspect of the stolen vehicle, were hospitalized. Each person is in a stable condition.

A dispatcher said the crash stemmed from a police chase.

Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but it did not stop. Officers were not pursuing the vehicle when it crashed.

There is no information on whether anyone was arrested.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group