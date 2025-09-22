3 hospitalized, several pets dead after high-rise apartment fire in Ohio

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Several people were hospitalized after a high-rise apartment building fire in Ohio on Sunday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The fire broke out at the Westbury Apartments on Brookpark Road in North Olmsted around 1:45 p.m.

The flames started on the fifth floor of the building, WOIO-19 reported.

Firefighters said all sprinklers and fire alarms operated correctly, and there were no water pressure problems.

WOIO-19 reported that medics evaluated several people on scene.

Three people, including a police officer, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several pets also died as a result of the fire, according to our CBS affiliate.

Some residents are unable to return to their homes due to smoke, fire, and water damage.

The Red Cross is helping those who can’t go back inside, and fire crews are assisting people to retrieve some belongings.

