3 hurt, 1 seriously, after crash on I-675 in Clark County

MAD RIVER TOWNSHIP — Three people were hurt after a crash on I-675 in Clark County on Tuesday.

Around 11:20 a.m., troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to a three-vehicle crash on I-675 in Mad River Township.

An initial investigation found that a Toyota SUV was coming off I-70 eastbound to I-675 southbound and lost control, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

While losing control, the Toyota was hit by a Nissan SUV.

The Toyota then went off the left side of the roadway into a ditch.

The Nissan SUV then hit a Volkswagen SUV.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, OSP said.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan were taken to Soin Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

